How to watch The Family Stallone season 2: stream the Sly reality show online

After a successful first season last year, one of 2024's anticipated returning reality shows enjoys its sophomore season from Wednesday, February 21 when The Family Stallone season 2 debuts.

Details Streaming: Paramount Plus

Debut: Wednesday, February 21

Episodes: 10

Free trial: 7-day (+7 days)

The Family Stallone is about exactly what you'd expect: the family of famous Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone. We follow the man, his wife Jennifer and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet as they enjoy the rocky life of stardom.

Season 2 sees the family move to the East Coast, with some of the daughters living in New York City, another setting up in Miami and the parents beginning a life in Palm Beach.

Excited for The Family Stallone season 2? Here's how to watch it, with a few details because the release date is slightly different in different countries.

How to watch The Family Stallone season 2 in the US

In the US, you'll be able to watch The Family Stallone from Wednesday, February 21, the initial release date for the show in the country (and also in Canada, Brazil and some Latin American countries). All 10 episodes will land on the streamer at once, ready to binge.

You'll be able to watch the show on Paramount Plus, as it's an original for the CBS-owned streaming service. You only need the $5.99-per-month ad-supported tier to watch the show, unlike some series which are only on the $11.99-per-month tier. The latter won't serve you ads, though.

How to watch The Family Stallone in the UK or Australia

In both the UK and Australia, the second season of The Family Stallone will release on Thursday, February 22, one day after its US premiere. That's its release date in other European countries and South Korea.

As in the US, it's Paramount Plus that'll air the show, with all 10 episodes arriving straight away to join the first season.

In the UK, Paramount Plus costs £6.99 per month or £69.90 per year, with only a single plan available. In Australia there are two plans: a $9.99-per-month Standard one which lets you stream at up to 1080p and a $13.99 one which lets you watch in 4K. If you're only interested in the adventures of Sly and co., you'll only need the former.

How to watch The Family Stallone season 2 for free

Interested in The Family Stallone but not sure if you're interested enough to pay? Thankfully, there's a way to try for free.

in most countries, Paramount Plus offers a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers, letting you enjoy from its library of content for one week before it turns into a paid plan.

If you sign up to Paramount Plus via another service, like Prime Video, it's also possible that there's a separate free trial for this, letting you double up and get two weeks.

How to watch The Family Stallone season 2 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Family Stallone season 2, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies, sports or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.