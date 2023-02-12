How to watch The Gold online from anywhere

Want to watch The Gold? Here's where you'll find the new crime drama online.

The Gold is a thrilling new British crime caper based on the Brink's Mat security depot robbery carried out in November 1983. The actual event saw six armed robbers descending on the Brinks-Mat warehouse on an industrial estate near London's Heathrow Airport.

Those same six robbers inadvertently stumbled upon a hoard of gold bullion, diamonds, and cash worth £26 million during what has been described as a 'typical Old Kent Road armed robbery'.

The Gold is based on extensive research into the crime and the decades-long chain of events that have followed it. Written by Neil Forsyth, The Gold will transform this landmark criminal act into an epic six-part series featuring an impressive cast of British talent that includes Hugh Bonneville, Charlotte Spencer, Dominic Cooper, Jack Lowden, and Tom Cullen. Here's where you need to go to watch it.

How to watch The Gold in the UK

The Gold is set to fill the huge hole that's been left by the final episode of Happy Valley on Sunday nights, as the series will air weekly at 9 pm on BBC One from Sunday, February 12.

If you happen to think The Gold is one in a bullion and can't wait a week between episodes, you'll be pleased to know that the BBC is releasing all six episodes as a box set on BBC iPlayer when the series premieres. Could it be one of the best BBC dramas of the year?

How to watch The Gold in the US

The Gold will be available to stream in the US on Paramount Plus at some point in 2023, though we haven't had a confirmed release date just yet. As and when comes along, we'll be sure to include it here.