The House Across the Street is a twisty new thriller that's come to Channel 5. Formerly known as The Winter Child, this thrilling four-part series follows single mother Claudia (Shirley Henderson), who is recovering from breast cancer whilst working as a school nurse.

She leaps at the chance to make some friends in the local area when she hears about the disappearance of a girl and decides to see if she can uncover the truth of what happened to Emily Winter herself.

Claudia soon gets wrapped up in the case but ends up growing obsessed with Emily's family in the process. Soon, she finds herself organizing a vigil, raising money for the Winter family and even helping the girl's father, Owen (Craig Parkinson) make his way home one night when she finds him drunk. In the process, she grows increasingly suspicious of the people in the community as she tries to get to the bottom of everything that's gone on.

How to watch The House Across the Street online in the UK

If you want to watch The House Across the Street in the UK, the series gets underway on Monday, October 17 at 9 pm on Channel 5. The second episode follows one day later at the same time in the same place, with the remaining two episodes set to air on Monday, October 24 and Tuesday, October 25.

If you'd prefer to watch it online, episodes of The House Across the Street will also be made available to stream on Channel 5's streaming service, My5.

How to watch The House Across the Street online from anywhere

There's an easy way to watch The House Across the Street if you're going to be away from home, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on. ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our colleagues at TechRadar.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab), so you can try it out 100% risk-free. And it's a great way to watch The House Across the Street via your usual method from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The House Across The Street in the US

At the time of writing, it's not been confirmed if the series will be making its way across the pond, but if The House Across the Street does get picked up by an international streaming service we'll be sure to update you.