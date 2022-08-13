How to watch The Princess: The Story Of Princess Diana online from anywhere

The Princess: The Story Of Princess Diana is a new documentary on Sky and HBO.

The Princess: The Story Of Princess Diana is a fresh account of Diana’s life and death told exclusively through contemporary archival audio and video footage.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Diana's death, which sparked a huge outpouring of public grief and left a lasting legacy on the royal family. But while the relationship between Diana and Charles, the Prince and Princess of Wales, was well documented over the years, The Princess: The Story Of Princess Diana promises to shed new light on their lives.

Told through a series of real-time news reports and paparazzi footage, along with audio and video archives, this documentary reframes Diana's story by taking an entirely immersive approach for the viewers, covering all of Diana's milestones such as getting married, having her children and then the public breakdown of her marriage.

Here's how to watch The Princess: The Story Of Princess Diana online wherever you are in the world...

How to watch The Princess: The Story Of Princess Diana online in the UK

For viewers in the UK the documentary will air on August 14 on Sky Documentaries and streaming service NOW.

This opportunity to see the documentary on TV comes straight off the back of its cinema release and also marks the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death.

How to watch The Princess: The Story Of Princess Diana in the US

The Princess: The Story Of Princess Diana will air in the US on HBO and HBO Max on August 13.

How to watch The Princess: The Story Of Princess Diana online from outside your country

There's an easy way to watch The Princess: The Story Of Princess Diana online if you're going to be away from home, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

