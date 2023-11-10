The classic quiz show is back with a new host and a bit of a revamp. University Challenge pits teams from academic institutions across the country against one another in a bid to become this years champion.

You can watch University Challenge for FREE in the UK on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch University Challenge on BBC iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN .

Quick links UK: BBC Two, Mondays at 8:30pm GMT and iPlayer (free with license fee)

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

University Challenge returned to our Monday night screens this year with a new look. Amol Rajan may have taken over hosting duties from long time quizmaster Jeremy Paxman, but that doesn’t mean things have gotten any easier for contestants, with Rajan’s questioning style equally tough.

There has also been an overhaul of the set and opening titles as we move firmly into a new era for the quiz show. The University Challenge format is a tournament, starting with 28 teams of four from Universities all over the UK. Teams are pitted against one another in an effort to answer notoriously tough questions, with the losing teams eliminated round by round until a champion is crowned.

Alongside its often challenging trivia, University Challenge is best known for its iconic use of horizontal split screen and sarcastic responses from the host. In the 2023/2024 series, Durham University look to defend their crown, having won last year’s tournament in Paxman’s final episode.

Up for the challenge? Here's how to watch University Challenge from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch University Challenge in the UK

The BBC airs new episodes of University Challenge on BBC Two on Mondays at 8:30pm UK. Previous episodes are also available to watch online on BBC iPlayer now and new installments will hit the streaming service right after they've aired. BBC Two and iPlayer are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access iPlayer while traveling outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

Can I watch University Challenge in the US?

University Challenge is currently unavailable in the US and there's no news of a release date any time soon. British license fee payers travelling to the States can use a VPN to catch the latest episode from abroad, just as you would at home.

You can watch University Challenge on iPlayer by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

University Challenge runs throughout the year and there's already a wealth of episodes from the 2023/2024 series available on iPlayer. You can also catch all of the 2022/2023 season which is on iPlayer in full at the time of writing.

New episodes air every Monday at 8:30pm GMT on BBC Two and land on iPlayer shortly thereafter.