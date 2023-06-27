How to watch Warrior season 3 online: stream the action-packed martial arts show

One of the most action-packed TV shows returns when Warrior season 3 lands on Thursday, June 29, and fans of the first two seasons (or martial arts action in general) should work out how to watch it.

Warrior follows Andrew Koji's Ah Sahm, a Chinese martial arts expert in the 1870s who travels to San Francisco to find his missing sister, only to get roped into the city's Tong wars.

Inspired both by the writings of Bruce Lee and historical events of the time, this is an exciting period piece that has gathered a cult following. Season 3 picks up the action after a nearly three-year hiatus.

So here's how to watch Warrior season 3 where you are. Just note, some release information for the UK and Australia hasn't been announced, but we'll update this article as soon as we find out when and where you can watch the show.

How to watch Warrior season 3 in the US

To watch Warrior season 3 in the US you need the newly-rebranded streaming service Max, with the first two episodes landing on the platform on Thursday, June 29. New episodes arriving weekly from then.

Max costs $9.99 each month for its ad-enabled plan, $15.99 if you want to go ad-free or $19.99 for 4K and Dolby Atmos streaming.

The first two seasons of Warrior are already on Max, after initially being released on Cinemax.

How to watch Warrior season 3 in the UK

At the time of writing, no official release information or date has been given for Warrior season 3 in the UK, but when it does come along we have a good guess at where it'll land.

Almost every Max exclusive has ended up streaming on Sky TV and Now in the UK, and the first two seasons of Warrior are on those two platforms now, making it very likely that the third will join them before too long.

Sky costs £29 per month for its basic plan, which is what you need for Warrior, though Sky is currently running a free trial that you can find here. The Now Entertainment plan costs £9.99 per month, and there's a seven-day free trial to save you money on your first week too.

How to watch Warrior season 3 in Australia

No streaming service has confirmed that it'll air Warrior season 3, but if we had to guess, we'd say that it'll come to Binge when it finally releases in Australia. That's because the first two seasons are already on the service, making it a likely pick for the third, but we'll update this article when something is announced.

Binge costs $10 per month for its basic plan, with the $16 Standard and $18 Premium plans removing ads from basic and letting you stream on more screens at the same time. All plans have a 14-day free trial too.