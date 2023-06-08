Warrior season 3: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the action series

Bruce Lee continues to contribute to the world of martial arts, as his writings serve as the inspiration for the cult TV show Warrior. But with a new home and with viewers looking for some good summer TV, perhaps Warrior season 3 can reach new heights.

Warrior was originally conceived by Bruce Lee, the martial arts master who famously starred in The Green Hornet, Enter the Dragon and more before tragically passing away at 32. Working off an original treatment from Lee, Jonathan Tropper created the series, with Lee's daughter Shannon Lee serving as an executive producer, in 2019. The Fast & Furious franchise regular Justin Lin is also a part of the show as an executive producer.

Longtime fans of the show are certainly excited for its return. But whether you've been with it from the beginning or interested in starting to watch the series now, here is everything you need to know about Warrior season 3.

It has been two-and-a-half years since Warrior season 2 aired its last episode, so the long wait for Warrior season 3 thankfully ends on Thursday, June 29. In fact, the return is going to feature three episodes available to watch immediately.

Fans of the show should also note that Warrior has a new home. After airing its first two seasons on Cinemax, Warrior season 3 is going to stream exclusively on Max. The move came after it was announced that Cinemax would no longer develop original programming.

Warrior season 3 plot

The series is set during the 1870s, as the Tong Wars are raging in San Francisco. The main character is Ah Sahm, a martial arts prodigy who arrives from China and is forced to become an enforcer for one of the most powerful tongs in the city.

As for what to expect in these new episodes, here is the official synopsis for Warrior season 3 from Max:

"In the wake of the race riots that upended Chinatown in season two, Mai Ling uses her government connections to consolidate power, while Ah Sahm and the Hop Wei must find new ways to survive."

Warrior season 3 cast

Andrew Koji returns as the lead character Ah Sahm. This has been Koji's biggest role in his career to date, though viewers may also know him for roles in Bullet Train, Snake Eyes and Peaky Blinders.

Other returning cast members include Olivia Cheng (See, Marco Polo) as Ah Toy, Jason Tobin (Fistful of Vengeance, F9: The Fast Saga) as Young Jun, Dianne Doan (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Descendants) as Mai Ling, Kieran Bew (Rules of the Game, Da Vinci’s Demons) as Bill O'Hara, Dean Jagger (See, Corbin Nash) as Dylan Leary, Tom Weston-Jones (Sanditon, Shadow and Bone) as Richard Lee, Hoon Lee (See, DMZ) as Wang Chao, Perry Yung (John Wick: Chapter 2, The Knick) as Father Jun, Langley Kirkwood (Dominion, Banshee) as Walter Buckley, Miranda Raison (Sister Boniface Mystyers, MI-5) as Nellie Davenport, Chen Tang (Mulan, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Joe Taslim (Mortal Kombat, The Raid: Redemption) as Li Yong.

New members of the cast include Chelsea Muirhead (Slo Pitch, Blackout City) as Yan Mi and Mark Dacascos (John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, Hawaii Five-0) as Kong Pak.

Warrior season 3 trailer

Three weeks ahead of the Warrior season 3 premiere, Max released the official trailer for the new season, which looks like a blast. But don't take our word for it, watch it for yourself:

Max previously released a short teaser trailer for Warrior season 3 thus far, with one character asking the question, "Miss me?" All we can say is, yes. Check it out right here:

How to watch Warrior

Warrior season 3 is going stream exclusively on Max, meaning that a subscription to the streaming service is needed in order to watch. You can sign up for it as a standalone service (with or without ads) or combine it with services like Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV.

If you want to catch up with the first two seasons, a Max subscription covers that. But if you want to try the show before you buy another streaming service, the first two seasons are streaming on the free, ad-supported service The Roku Channel.