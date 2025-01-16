The Wolf Man is back in a brand new movie that offers a refresh of the classic horror monster from director Leigh Whannell, who previously did something similar to much acclaim with 2020’s The Invisible Man. If you’re interested in checking the director’s latest, then let us help you get everything you need to know on how to watch Wolf Man right here.

The most famous iteration of the Wolf Man came in 1941’s The Wolf Man starring Claude Rains. There have been various interpretations of the Wolf Man/werewolves on screen ever since — from An American Werewolf in London to Teen Wolf to a more traditional remake of The Wolfman in 2010 — but this 2025 new movie attempts to redefine the character for a new generation.

Read on for all the info on when, where and how to watch Wolf Man, including whether or not it is available on streaming.

How to watch Wolf Man in movie theaters

Wolf Man is now playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US, UK and elsewhere around the world.

In order to find out exactly when and where Wolf Man is playing in your area, you can check out the movie’s official website or on Fandango. Each option will allow you to see all of the movie theaters nearby where Wolf Man is playing as well as their available showtimes. You can also purchase your tickets for Wolf Man directly through these sites.

Another option to not only find out where Wolf Man is playing but potentially save some money on a ticket is through movie theater subscription and membership programs. Offered by numerous US and UK movie theater chains, these programs reward frequent moviegoers with deals, including in some cases free, discounted or monthly allotments of movie tickets.

Is Wolf Man streaming?

You cannot stream Wolf Man right now, as the movie is only playing in movie theaters.

There is no information at this time regarding Wolf Man’s home viewing plans, however we can make some educated guesses. First, Wolf Man will presumably first be made available to buy/rent via digital on-demand platforms. Some time later the movie will then be released as part of a streaming platform’s lineup. Because Wolf Man is a Universal Pictures film, it is all but assured that the platform will be Peacock in the US.

When we get official details on Wolf Man’s at-home and streaming plans we will update them right here.

If you want to watch the original 1941 The Wolf Man, that is currently streaming on Peacock in the US and via digital on-demand in the UK.

What else to know about Wolf Man

Wolf Man is written and directed by Whannell, with a co-writer credit by Corbett Tuck, and stars Christopher Abbott, Julia Garner, Sam Jaeger and Matilda Firth. Here is a synopsis for the movie:

“Blake, a San Francisco husband and father, inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his own father vanishes and is presumed dead. With his marriage to his high-powered wife, Charlotte, fraying, Blake persuades Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger.

“But as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they’re attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable, and Charlotte will be forced to decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without.”

Check out what the critics are saying about Wolf Man on Rotten Tomatoes . Meanwhile, you can get a sneak peek at the movie by watching the trailer directly below.