I really wanted to love Meghan's new Netflix show, but it's made me feel poor, inferior and like a rubbish parent!

With Love, Meghan has arrived on Netflix today (Tuesday, March 4) and like with anything the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do, it has been met with mixed reviews.

The new lifestyle series sees Meghan cooking, crafting and according to Netflix, sharing 'personal tips and tricks and practical how-to"s" — and as a busy working mum, I really wanted to like the series.

But, instead of feeling inspired, all this new eight-part docuseries has done is make me feel poor, inferior and like a bad parent because I'm not adding edible flowers to my children's breakfast as a "sweet" way to start the weekend.

If you are looking for blue skies, picture-perfect flowers, and wholesome crafts all bathed in the beautiful Californian sunshine, then this is the show for you. The perfectly styled million-dollar kitchen, Meghan's stunning white outfits (I mean, who wears white when cooking tomato pasta?!), and flawless hair and makeup all add to the perfectly styled spectacle of the show, but to most people, this isn't reality.

Meghan harvests her own honey. (Image credit: Netflix © 2025)

The first episode sees Meghan harvesting her own honey so that she can use it to bake a cake for one of her best friends, Daniel Martin, who is coming to stay. Not only that, but she then also uses the beeswax to make her own candles, which is definitely more of a faff than it needs to be.

Meghan also makes her friend Daniel, who she met when he did her makeup on Suits many years ago, a guest basket for his overnight visit, which consists of "bedside blooms" from the garden, homemade truffle popcorn and homemade lavender bath salts. Lucky Daniel — I wish I was Meghan's guest!

Meghan is the perfect host for her good friend, Daniel. (Image credit: Netflix © 2025)

Don't get me wrong, anyone would love to treat their guests to all these things to make them know how welcome they are, but in reality, who has the time? If anything I am just jealous that Meghan, who has two young children just like me, has the capacity to create such perfection for her friends and family — when I'm just happy if anyone coming to stay has clean bedding and a towel.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you fancy giving Meghan's new show a try, my advice would be to think of it as an aspirational show, giving us a glimpse into how the other half live — it is wholesome, glossy and this is a show for people with money — and a lot of it. Don't think it is going to deliver some simple mum-hacks that you'll be using in your everyday life, otherwise, you're definitely going to be left disappointed.

All eight episodes of With Love, Meghan are available worldwide on Netflix now.