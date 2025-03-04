I really wanted to love Meghan's new Netflix show, but it's made me feel poor, inferior and like a rubbish parent!
With Love, Meghan has landed on Netflix, but warning - it will make you question your life choices!
With Love, Meghan has arrived on Netflix today (Tuesday, March 4) and like with anything the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do, it has been met with mixed reviews.
The new lifestyle series sees Meghan cooking, crafting and according to Netflix, sharing 'personal tips and tricks and practical how-to"s" — and as a busy working mum, I really wanted to like the series.
But, instead of feeling inspired, all this new eight-part docuseries has done is make me feel poor, inferior and like a bad parent because I'm not adding edible flowers to my children's breakfast as a "sweet" way to start the weekend.
If you are looking for blue skies, picture-perfect flowers, and wholesome crafts all bathed in the beautiful Californian sunshine, then this is the show for you. The perfectly styled million-dollar kitchen, Meghan's stunning white outfits (I mean, who wears white when cooking tomato pasta?!), and flawless hair and makeup all add to the perfectly styled spectacle of the show, but to most people, this isn't reality.
The first episode sees Meghan harvesting her own honey so that she can use it to bake a cake for one of her best friends, Daniel Martin, who is coming to stay. Not only that, but she then also uses the beeswax to make her own candles, which is definitely more of a faff than it needs to be.
Meghan also makes her friend Daniel, who she met when he did her makeup on Suits many years ago, a guest basket for his overnight visit, which consists of "bedside blooms" from the garden, homemade truffle popcorn and homemade lavender bath salts. Lucky Daniel — I wish I was Meghan's guest!
Don't get me wrong, anyone would love to treat their guests to all these things to make them know how welcome they are, but in reality, who has the time? If anything I am just jealous that Meghan, who has two young children just like me, has the capacity to create such perfection for her friends and family — when I'm just happy if anyone coming to stay has clean bedding and a towel.
If you fancy giving Meghan's new show a try, my advice would be to think of it as an aspirational show, giving us a glimpse into how the other half live — it is wholesome, glossy and this is a show for people with money — and a lot of it. Don't think it is going to deliver some simple mum-hacks that you'll be using in your everyday life, otherwise, you're definitely going to be left disappointed.
All eight episodes of With Love, Meghan are available worldwide on Netflix now.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
