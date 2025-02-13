I showed The Minecraft Movie new teaser to a 13-year-old obsessed with Minecraft: he has thoughts about 'weird villagers'
'It's going to be absurd and fun'
The Minecraft Movie has released a fresh teaser trailer and I decided to get my 13-year-old son's thoughts on it as he adores the bestselling video game it's based on.
Heading to movie theaters on April 4, the live-action film follows "four misfits" (played by Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks and Sebastian Eugene Hansen) who get whisked away from the real world into the Overworld, basically the Minecraft land. There, they have to learn how to survive by using all of its new rules and use these to fend off evil creatures and complete a quest with someone living in the land. Playing Steve, the avatar of the main player in the video game, is Jack Black.
As my son puts it, fans are generally very excited about the movie although some are concerned it will be "terrible" and aren't keen on the idea. Reacting to the latest trailer, he comments: "Lots of people don't like the style of it saying the villagers look weird and there's weird furry effects have been put on stuff. I don’t understand why the creeper is furry. I do agree with others that the villagers look weird as well."
However, he reckons it will be a ridiculously fun movie. "I really like the panoramic scenes, they look really nice. I think fans will enjoy it. It's going to be absurd and fun and I definitely want to watch it. Jack Black looks funny and I loved it when he said: 'I am Steve’ in a previous clip. That made us all laugh."
Cinema has a notably chequered past with adapting beloved video games with Tekken (2010), Double Dragon (1994) and more recently Borderlands (2024) among those performing badly. However, the Sonic the Hedgehog movies have been hugely successful at the box office, illustrating that games can work on the big screen.
Teasing The Minecraft movie, the makers say: "To get back home, they'll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like piglins and zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve. Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each other them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world."
We will just have to wait and see how The Minecraft Movie works out when it’s released in April.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
