'Indiana Jones 5' producer confirms filming has finally wrapped

Filming on the as-yet-untitled Indiana Jones 5 has finally come to an end.

The hugely anticipated follow-up to Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull will see Harrison Ford returning as globetrotting archaeologist Indiana Jones for the first time in fifteen years, and producer Frank Marshall has teased us with the news that Indy's next chapter has wrapped filming.

Marshall took to social media to share the news. He tweeted a photo of an "Indy" baseball cap along with the short caption "That's a wrap!!"

February 27, 2022

Indiana Jones 5 was originally due to hit movie theaters way back in July 2019, but Disney has moved that date plenty of times, first to July 10, 2020, then to July 9, 2021, and then again to July 29, 2022. Currently, the fifth Indy movie is expected to land in theaters in June next year.

In Indiana Jones 5, Harrison Ford will be joined by a star-studded cast that includes Phoebe Waller-Bridger (Fleabag), Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal), German actor Thomas Kretschmann (Captain America: The Winter Soldier), Shaunette Renée Wilson (Black Panther) Boyd Holbrook, Toby Jones (The Electrical Life of Louis Wain), Antonio Banderas (Uncharted) and Dutch bodybuilder Olivier Richters (The King's Man).

Although their roles have not been disclosed just yet, we do know that Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be playing the female lead.

The fifth Indiana Jones movie will be the first installment in the franchise not directed by Steven Spielberg. Although he was set to take the helm during production, Spielberg stepped down in 2020. Logan director James Mangold took on the role, with Spielberg remaining on-hand as a producer alongside Lucasfilm president, Kathleen Kennedy.

The script has been co-written by English playwright and screenwriter Jez Butterworth, his screenwriting brother, John-Henry Butterworth, and James Mangold.

Indiana Jones 5 is slated for a theatrical release in June 30, 2023.