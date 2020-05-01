Trending

Insecure is renewed for a fifth season on HBO

No word on when to expect it, though

HBO today announced that its comedy series Insecure — the brainchild of Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore — has been renewed for a fifth season on the premium network and the upcoming HBO Max . (Its 10-episode fourth season began on April 12.)

The series also stars the Emmy-, Golden Globe- and and NAACP-nominated Rae alongside an ensemble cast, including Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales and Alexander Hodge. It's executive produced by Rae, Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi and Jim Kleverweis.

"We're thrilled that Issa, Prentice, and the whole Insecure team will be getting back together for a fifth season," said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president, HBO Programming. "As we laugh and cringe with recognition, their stories make us all feel a little less alone in the world."

Rae quickly noted the renewal on Twitter.

