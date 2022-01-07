Is 'A Discovery of Witches' season 3 the final series? Is there a spin off?

Is A Discovery of Witches season 3 the final series? That's what many fans are asking and sadly it is, although never say never in the TV world.

A Discovery of Witches season 3 arrives over the weekend in both the UK and US. The series will be available on Sky Box Sets and NOW, and airs weekly on Sky Max and Sky Showcase from Friday, Jan. 7 at 9pm.

The show will launch in the US on Sundance Now, Shudder and AMC Plus on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Episodes will run weekly on all three streaming services.

The series is based on Deborah Harkness' All Souls trilogy of novels; Discovery of Witches, Shadow of Night, and The Book of Life. The new season will follow star-crossed lovers vampire Matthew de Clermont and witch Diana Bishop, who’s now pregnant with twins, as they return to the present day after hiding out in Elizabethan London during season 2.

But is season 3 the final installment? And is a spin-off in the works? Here's what you need to know...

Has 'A Discovery of Witches' been renewed for season 4?

No, we can confirm that A Discovery of Witches season 3 is the third and final instalment of the beloved fantasy series. This news has been confirmed by creators and cast ahead of the latest release.

Taking to Instagram actress Teresa Palmer, who plays Diana Bishop, said it was the "end of an era" and thanked her colleagues and fans for the "life changing" experience working on the show.

Season 3 is based on the final book in the All Souls trilogy, so it might not surprise fans to learn that it hasn't been renewed for a fourth season as they intend to wrap everything up as they adapt the events of the final story. Here's how to watch A Discovery of Witches season 3 online.

Will there be 'A Discovery of Witches' spin-off?

A spin-off series has not been ruled out as there are definitely some opportunities for fans to see more of the characters they've come to know and love. While there are only three books in the series, Deborah Harkness did write a fourth book called Time's Convert about Marcus Whitmore, Matthew's vampire son.

There hasn't been anything to suggest that Time's Convert will get its own dedicated series but at the same time, series creators haven't said no to the possibility just yet!

In addition to this, Steven Cree, who plays fan-favorite Gallowglass, revealed that he was up for a spin-off series around his character.

He told Digital Spy: "I would 100 per cent be up for more Gallowglass – I don't know whether Sky have the rights to do that, though.

"Gallowglass is a great character. It's been like playing two characters because in season two he is like a rock 'n' roll vampire in the Elizabethan era, and in season three he is a motorbiker vampire [in the present day] who is in a completely different state of mind."