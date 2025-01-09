Is The Bold and the Beautiful on today, January 9?

It has been a busy week for the good folks at Forrester Creations, and fans are eager to see what happens next. But if you're wondering whether you'll be able to watch The Bold and the Beautiful today, you need to know that you might or might not be able to watch it at its regularly scheduled time. Here's everything you need to know if you're wondering if The Bold and the Beautiful is on today, January 9.

For the second time this week, The Bold and the Beautiful will likely not be on for some viewers due to the memorial service for former President Jimmy Carter on January 9. When Carter's remains arrived in Washington, DC, to lie in state, fans on the West Coast were unable to watch The Bold and the Beautiful because special news coverage interrupted the broadcast to cover his trip from the plane to the US Capitol building.

On January 9, however, Carter's funeral is set to take place at 10 am ET/7 am PT. Depending on news coverage plans, it's possible that the former president's departure from the Washington National Cathedral and arrival at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, will also be covered as he makes his way back to Georgia for a private memorial and internment.

What this all means is that depending on when The Bold and the Beautiful airs in your local market, it may or may not be on TV today but a new episode will be airing. This time, viewers on the West Coast will likely see the new episode while East Coast viewers will have to watch after it airs. As with what happened on Tuesday, if you are unable to watch the episode on television due to the news coverage, you can watch the episode for free on the CBS website or the following day on Paramount Plus.

It has been a busy few weeks at Forrester Creations after Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) stole the company away from the Forresters with their LLC paperwork. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) took over as CEO with a plan to return the company to the Forresters but Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) was so furious that she betrayed him that he turned to Taylor (Rebecca Budig) for comfort. Now everything is up in the air; relationships have been torn apart and Hope and Carter are trying to take the company in a new direction while Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) plots to take it back. At this point, anything can happen....

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.