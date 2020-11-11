It's Oprah and Obama on Nov. 17 on 'The Oprah Conversation' on Apple TV Plus

Any conversation with Oprah Winfrey is going to be good. But come Nov. 17, this sit-down between the actress and media mogul and the 44th president of the United States should almost certainly be must-see TV.

And good thing, too, because The Oprah Conversation, featuring President Barack Obama, will be free to watch from its premiere on Nov. 17 — the same day Obama's memoir "A Promised Land" drops — through Dec. 1.

Apple says that the episode will see "Oprah and President Obama explore the transformative years leading up to his historic presidency, and reflect on the aspirations, perseverance and accomplishments that brought him to the White House, and the monumental expectations placed upon him during his pivotal time in office."

There's going to be a special Chicago bond there as well, of course.

“This book was worth the wait,” Winfrey said in a press release. “Everybody who reads it is going to be on this journey from the grueling and monotonous grind of the campaign, to taking us inside the Oval Office and the Cabinet Room and the Situation Room and sometimes, even the bedroom. This book has both the intimacy and the grandeur coming through in this memoir, and I have so been looking forward to speaking with him about all of it.”

The Oprah Conversation is an Apple Original series that features Winfrey leading discussions with smart, famous people (Apple says "today’s foremost newsmakers, thought leaders and masters of their craft") and is available exclusively on Apple TV+. The streaming service is available on many modern hardware platforms (but not all), including iOS devices, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, web browsers, and select smart TVs from LG, Sony and Vizio.

Apple TV costs $4.99 a month with a free seven-day trial. And if you buy a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod Touch, you'll get a free year of Apple TV+.