James Bond's Walther PPK sells for astronomical sum at auction

James Bond's Hero Walther PPK from Goldeneye is just one of many items that have fetched a huge price on the first day of Propstore's most recent movie, music, and TV memorabilia auction.

Bond's gun sold for a staggering £162,500 ($186,875) on the first day of the live auction which is being held in London. The auction started on Thursday, November 3 and will run from 3 pm GMT for the next three days, ending on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

Along with Bond's signature firearm from Goldeneye, there was also a notable item from Sean Connery's run as the suave spy: a screen-matched Little Nellie Pilot Helmet from 1967's You Only Live Twice, which sold for £93,750 ($107,812).

007's weapon of choice. (Image credit: Propstore)

Items from 007's past weren't the only things to fetch a high price on the first day, though. Propstore (opens in new tab) has revealed that the results from the first day alone saw a total of 400 lots from the entertainment world fetching over £9 million ($10.5 million) at auction, with some items from movie and TV history coming with even higher price tags.

Other big-ticket items included a pair of Darth Vader's gloves from Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, which went for £256,250 ($294,687), a full-size light-up Johnny 5 Robot from Short Circuit (1986), which cost £287,500 ($330,625), and Christopher Reeve's complete Superman costume from his run as the Man of Steel from 1978 to 1987, which sold for an eye-watering £312,500 ($359,375).

Other items you might recognize include Cobb's (Leonardo DiCaprio) spinning top from Inception, which cost £31,250 ($35,937), Roy Batty's leather coat from Blade Runner (sold for £187,500 | $215,625), and a Batarang from The Batman, which cost the buyer £43,750 ($50,313)

Propstore CEO Stephen Lane highlighted some other big-ticket items from the first day. Of the auction, he said: "Wow, what an incredible first day! Propstore is absolutely thrilled with today's result, with some of our top lots selling for way above their estimates, including Andy Dufresne's (Tim Robbins) Screen-matched Rockhammer Bible from The Shawshank Redemption selling for £387,000 [$445,625] (inc. Buyer’s Premium) and Gandalf's (Ian McKellen) Sword Glamdring from Lord of the Rings: Return of the King (2003) selling for £262,500 [$301,875] (inc. Buyer’s Premium)!

"We can’t wait to see what the next three days of the auction have in store, with Propstore’s first ever dedicated music memorabilia sale taking place today, live from BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, London", Lane added.