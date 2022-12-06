John Travolta leads tributes to Look Who's Talking co-star Kirstie Alley

John Travolta has paid tribute to Kirstie Alley following the star's death of cancer aged 71.

The pair starred opposite one another in the three Look Who's Talking films from 1989-1993, playing the lead roles, James and Mollie. Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood star wrote: "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had.

"I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again", he added.

Alley's death was confirmed in a family statement shared on Twitter by her children, True and Lillie Parker. "To all our friends, far and wide around the world... We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered", they wrote.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.

"We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care. Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."

Along with Look Who's Talking film series, Kirstie Alley was also well known for her role in the NBC sitcom, Cheers, and several of her co-stars from the hit comedy series also paid tribute to the late actress.

Ted Danson — who played Sam Malone in the show — told Deadline (opens in new tab): "I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do. I watched an old episode of Cheers. It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes. Kirstie was truly brilliant in it.

"Her ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown was both moving and hysterically funny. She made me laugh 30 years ago when she shot that scene, and she made me laugh today just as hard. As I got off the plane, I heard that Kirstie had died. I am so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her."

Kelsey Grammer, who played Frasier Crane in Cheers and, added: "I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her."

Jamie Lee Curtis — who appeared opposite Alley in Scream Queens also paid tribute to her in an Instagram post (opens in new tab), writing: "I've just heard the sad news that Kirstie Alley has died. She was a great comic foil in @tvscreamqueens and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life. She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas. We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection. Sad news."