Kelsey Grammer lets slip that Frasier revival rehearsals will begin soon

Kelsey Grammer has let slip some new details about the Frasier reboot which is coming to Paramount Plus. By the sounds of things, it might be on our screens soon!

In an interview with People (opens in new tab), Grammer revealed that rehearsals for a new Paramount Plus original series will begin early next year. "We start rehearsals in February", he said. "We've been working on it honestly for about six or seven years. It's been on the slow burner. We were like, this is not a bad idea. Maybe this is a good idea!"

The original NBC sitcom aired from 1993 to 2004 and scooped a total of 37 Emmy awards throughout its run. It followed the exploits of the titular radio psychiatrist, Dr. Frasier Crane (played by Grammer), and his personal life and has gone on to be a popular favorite on streaming services.

A revival was rumored for a long time and was first greenlit in early 2021 (opens in new tab), with Kelsey Grammer attached as the only returning star at that time. We've since learned that the new series will find Frasier Crane living alone in a brand new city.

In the same interview, Grammer went on to explain that there were plans at one point to try and bring back the rest of the main cast before commenting on how the show changed after David Hyde Pierce — who played Frasier's brother, Niles —decided not to return

"For a while, we were going to try to bring back the whole cast, the whole legacy cast", Grammer said, adding: "David basically decided he wasn't really interested in repeating the performance of Niles.

"In a very funny way, it just took us to a new place, which was what we originally wanted to do anyway, which was a Frasier third act. It's an entirely new life for him."

As for what to expect from the new series, Grammer teased: "He's our brave little soldier that continues on in life, finding new challenges and a new love and new people and a new city and stuff like that. I'm really very excited about it, and we'll certainly always honor the past. We have to honor the fact that John Mahoney died and that Martin is no longer with us. We'll be dealing with that for sure."

If you want to revisit the classic sitcom, Frasier is currently available to stream on Paramount Plus, Peacock and Hulu. You can find it on Paramount Plus, All4 and Sky Go in the UK.