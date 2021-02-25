The ‘Frasier’ reboot has been greenlit for Paramount Plus, but it might be missing one key character

Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane in the original Frasier sitcom is the only confirmed returning star.

Yesterday evening, ViacomCBS officially announced the Frasier reboot series that was already rumoured to be in production.

Kelsey Grammer is poised to return in this new, Paramount Plus exclusive series as Dr Frasier Crane once more. He said: “Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world.”

He added: “I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.”

Whilst we don’t have further story details, nor an official release date, we did notice there was one big name missing from the Frasier reboot announcement: David Hyde Pierce.

David Hyde Pierce played Frasier’s neurotic younger brother, Niles Crane, in the original show, but his return was not confirmed anywhere in the press release. As Grammer is currently the only confirmed star set to return in the revival, we have no idea whether Roz or Daphne will return in the new show, either.

The lack of news about other key members of the show has sent some fans wild on social media, with one claiming Paramount Plus “might as well pack up and go home” without David Hyde Pierce on board for the Frasier reboot.

Here’s what ViacomCBS said in the Frasier reboot announcement:

"Kelsey Grammer will reprise his celebrated role as Dr. Frasier Crane in the new original comedy series FRASIER. Grammar will executive produce along with writers Chris Harris (“How I Met Your Mother,” “The Great Indoors”) and Joe Cristalli (“Life in Pieces,” “Perfect Harmony”), and Gramnet Productions Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. The series will be produced by CBS Studios in association with Gramnet Productions, exclusively for Paramount+."

CBS also teased the news in a thread of announcements about upcoming shows on Paramount+, where they said the new show will have ‘have everything you love about the original: coziness, great writing, and of course, a cast led by @KelseyGrammer’.

Paramount+ (CBS All Access after it's upcoming rebrand) is home to a huge range of content including everything from the world of Star Trek and the upcoming Spongebob spin-off, Kamp Koral. The Frasier reboot will join a library of over 6,000 episodes of comedies, including every classic episode of beloved sitcoms like Frasier, Cheers and I Love Lucy.