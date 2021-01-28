“The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run” and "Kamp Koral" premiere on Paramount+ March 4, 2021.

ViacomCBS just released a new trailer for “The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run”, announcing that both Sponge on the Run and previously-announced original spin-off series Kamp Koral will premier on Paramount+ on March 4.

Sponge on the Run was originally scheduled for a full-scale theatrical release last year, but instead got pushed back for a VOD release in the US due to COVID-19. The movie is the first all-CGI Spongebob movie, and follows the Bikini Bottom gang on their wildest adventure yet.

The press release summarises Sponge on the Run as follows:

“When SpongeBob’s beloved pet snail Gary goes missing, a path of clues leads SpongeBob and Patrick to the powerful King Poseidon, who has Gary held captive in the Lost City of Atlantic City. On their mission to save Gary, SpongeBob and his pals team up for a heroic and hilarious journey where they discover nothing is stronger than the power of friendship.”

The new trailer also announced that Sponge on the Run will be available on a variety of VOD storefronts on the same day at a suggested RRP of $19.99.

In the press release, ViacomCBS also mentioned that Kamp Koral: Spongebob’s Under Years, the first-ever Spongebob Squarepants spin-off series, will be available on Paramount+ on the same day. Kamp Koral is a CG-animated prequel series that follows a 10-year-old Spongebob Squarepants and his friends at Kamp Koral, their summer sleepaway camp.

There, they spend their time building underwater fires, catching wild jellyfish and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the “craziest camp in the kelp forest”.

Kamp Koral’s first 6 episodes will be available to stream on March 4 exclusively on Paramount+. From then, the remaining episodes from the first 13-episode season will roll out on Paramount+ at a later, yet-to-be-announced date.

CBS All Access becomes Paramount+ on March 4, the very same day that you can watch Sponge on the Run and Kamp Koral on the platform. Not only will it be home to all the latest Spongebob goodness, but Paramount+ will also play host to a huge range of content including everything from the Star Trek universe, The Good Fight, and The Twilight Zone.

Rebranding is very difficult at any time, but especially when you’re hosting Super Bowl 2021. Paramount+ recently released a trailer for its new service, which shows off even more of the brands you can expect to see on the service.

Pricing for Paramount+ will stay in line with CBS All Access, so you can expect to pay $5.99 a month for Paramount+, or $9.99 a month if you want to get rid of ads.