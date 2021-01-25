Rebranding is hard, and ViacomCBS has a lot of work to do between now and March 4, when CBS All Access becomes Paramount+. Being a company that shows shows, video seems like the perfect medium to present that change — especially since CBS is broadcasting Super Bowl 2021 on Feb. 7. That's a lot of eyeballs.

And those eyeballs already have something on which to feast.

You might have caught a couple promos during the NFL conference championship games on Jan. 24. They're also now on the new Paramount Plus YouTube channel — which already has been rebranded from CBS All Access and seen all of the old videos hidden away. And instead of just being some sort of corporate dribble, these new spots are actually funny.

"Expedition Roll Call" features some of the biggest stars you'll find on Paramount Plus. It's narrated by Sir Patrick Stewart — Jean-Luc Picard himself from Star Trek: Picard. And climbing Paramount Mountain (alt. 13,800 feet) you'll see Survivor's Jeff Probst leading the way, torch in hand. Plus Shemar Moore from the S.W.A.T. series. Gayle King and Norah D'Donnell from the CBS News team. Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) from Season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery, and the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Tom Selleck from Blue Bloods and Simone Missick from All Rise. The Paw Patrol gang. Spock (Ethan Peck) from Star Trek: Discovery. Beavis and Butt-Head. James Corden on a snowmobile, with Dora the Explorer riding behind him. Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher.

And Snooki. "I"m too hung over for this," she says, bringing up the rear of the pack headed up the mountain. On brand, always.

There's a second video, as well, with Dora and Map leading the way. Coach Cowher throws the red flag, though — a talking map isn't quite as impressive to him (or DJ Kahlid and his Grammy).

It's definitely a fun way to introduce everyone to the new Paramount Plus brand, which soon will be home to everything you've come to know and love on CBS All Access. The price will remain the same for now — $5.99 a month if you don't mind ads, and $9.99 a month if you want to get rid of advertising.