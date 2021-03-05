How to watch Paramount Plus on a Vizio TV

CBS All Access is now Paramount+. That means a lot of things. First, it's a new home for everything you've come to know and love on CBS All Access. But more than just a rebranding — it's also an expansion. Paramount+ comes with even more movies and even more shows from the entire world that lives under the ViacomCBS umbrella. That means BET and Nickelodeon. It means MTV and Paramount and Comedy Central. (And in case you're already wondering about the best shows on Paramount+, we've got you covered.)

And you can easily watch Paramount+ on a Vizio TV, thanks to the built-in Paramount+ app for Vizio's SmartCast platform.

That means you'll not need any other hardware to watch Paramount+ on Vizio — you'll just need a Paramount+ subscription.

Here's everything you need to know about watching Paramount+ on Vizio:

If you already watched CBS All Access on Vizio

If you previously were enjoying a CBS All Access subscription on your Vizio TV, you're almost certainly good to go. As was the case on every other platform, the Vizio SmartCast app for CBS All Access simply transitioned itself to Paramount+. The app updated, your subscription came with it, and you now have so much more available to watch.

You don't have to do anything else other than sit back and enjoy.

However you paid for CBS All Access will transition over to Paramount+. If you were on the ad-supported $5.99-a-month plan, you'll keep that price and still keep all your features, even when the lower-tiered $4.99-a-month plan becomes an option in July, and your current plan goes away. (Don't worry, you'll be grandfathered in, at least for a while.)

One other change that you need to be aware of — if you previously used a cable subscription to log in to CBS All Access and watch a live stream of your local CBS affiliate, that's changed. You'll now need to use the CBS app (or website) to do that. Or in not so many words — Paramount+ is not free with a cable subscription.

If you're starting from scratch with Paramount Plus on Vizio

If you're new to Paramount+ (or possibly new to Vizio TVs in the first place), we've got a little more to talk about. First, let's define some terms.

Paramount+ is the streaming service from the U.S. giant ViacomCBS, which is home to some of the biggest entertainment brands not just in America, but also the world. There's CBS proper, of course, which is the storied TV network. So you'll find all your favorite CBS shows on Paramount+.

There also will be a plethora of live sports on Paramount+. The NFL on Paramount+ is the first one you're probably hoping for, and, yes, you can watch the NFL on Paramount+. (That almost certainly will be limited to whatever your regional weekly CBS game is each week, however, because that's how NFL broadcasts work.) Paramount+ also will continue to host the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, which pits the best football clubs in Europe against each other. South American football is coming, too, with the Liga Profesional de Fútbol in Argentina, and Brazil's Campeonato Brasileiro Série A. Back in the U.S., it's also home to National Women's Soccer League games, CONCACAF games, college basketball, and PGA Tour golf.

Paramount+ also has a host of new original shows available for streaming. Some are extensions of old favorites, others are brand new. It's also home to nearly the entire Star Trek universe, from the Original Series to the new classics Star Trek: Discovery and the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

So, yeah. There is a lot to watch on Paramount+.

You also need to know about Paramount+ pricing. Here's the deal:

At launch, Paramount+ comes with two options: A $5.99-a-month plan that includes advertising on the on-demand content, and a $9.99-a-month plan that gets rid of most advertising. (You also can opt to pay annually at $59.99 or $99.99 and save some money in the process.)

At some point in June 2021 (Paramount+ hasn't said precisely when), the $5.99-a-month plan is going away and will be replaced by a $4.99-a-month plan. That sounds great, but new subscribers to that lower tier won't have access to the live stream of local CBS affiliates. Current $5.99 subscribers — and those who transitioned over from CBS All Access — will be grandfathered in. (For how long, though, remains to be seen.)

How to watch Paramount Plus on Vizio

That's the really important stuff — the rest is easy. Vizio SmartCast has its own Paramount+ app, which means you don't need to have any other hardware to use the service. Just open up the app on the SmartCast home screen.

You'll then either sign in with credentials you already have — and if you had CBS All Access previously, those same credentials will work here — or you'll be prompted to register for a new account.

And then you'll just kick back and watch everything that CBS All Access has to offer.