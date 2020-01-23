How to watch CBS All Access on a Samsung TV

NOTE: CBS All Access will become Paramount+ sometime in early 2021.

CBS All Access is an online streaming service for you to watch all your favorite shows and movies, including the new Star Trek: Picard , and the reboot of The Twilight Zone . If you own Samsung TV you can use the official CBS All Access app from the app store. There are two different ways to authenticate your app and we've got the full instructions for you here. Here's how to download and activate your account!

How to install and use the CBS All Access app on Samsung TV

Note: We can't provide a link to the Samsung TV store, but all you have to do is search for CBS in the app store and download it to get access!

Download the CBS All Access app from the app store. It's free! Open the app on your Samsung TV. Select Settings from the top right side of the screen. From here you have the option to Sign in Manually or with a code . If you want to sign in manually, input your login information and press enter. If you want to sign in with a code open cbs.com/activate/samsungtv on your browser. Input the code provided on the CBS All Access app to the web browser page and press confirm.

There you have it! Whether you're signing in manually or with a code, this is how you get access to your CBS All Access account on the Samsung TV.

What is CBS All Access?

CBS All Access is CBS' dedicated streaming service. You can stream your favorite CBS shows, but it also comes loaded with original shows for you to check out like The Twilight Zone and Star Trek: Discovery. Each subscription comes with the ability to watch on two screens and if you upgrade to the No Commercial subscription you can also download shows to watch in Offline Mode.

Aside from all your favorite shows and movies being helpfully categorized on their website, you can also find Live TV options with your account. Every two weeks CBS updates their Live TV schedule for you to watch shows like Big Brother as they air!

Check out the pricing and plan options .

Limited Commercials Commercial Free Monthly Price $5.99 $9.99 Annual Price $69.99 $99.99 Offline mode No Yes

CBS All Access Streaming pick



Available to watch just about anywhere



Each subscription to CBS All Access comes with the ability to watch on two screens. You can choose a plan with limited commercials no commercials while you watch classics like Star Trek: The Original Series. You can even claim a free account with CBS All Access if you already have a service with a supported cable provider.



Limited Commercials $5.99 /mth Commercial Free $9.99 /mth Visit Site at CBS All Access

