Frasier reboot coming to Paramount Plus

Dr. Frasier Crane is returning, as Paramount Plus has greenlit a Frasier reboot that brings back Kelsey Grammer’s iconic character nearly 20 years after it was last on TV. There had been speculation that a Frasier reboot was going to be part of the growing list of Paramount Plus original series, but Deadline (opens in new tab) has reported that the new series has been officially picked up.

Grammer's Dr. Frasier Crane first appeared on NBC sitcom Cheers for multiple seasons, then received his own spinoff, Frasier, that ran for 11 seasons. The spinoff series saw Frasier Crane pick up his life in his hometown of Seattle, working as a radio psychiatrist and interacting with his family.

Among Grammer’s co-stars were David Hyde Pierce as Frasier’s brother Dr. Niles Crane, John Mahoney as Martin Crane, Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon, Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle and Moose, who played Fraiser’s dog Eddie. The show also featured cameos from popular Cheers characters throughout its run.

While many specifics of the Frasier reboot are still under wraps, the creatives appear to be following a similar format. As Deadline shares, the new series sees Frasier Crane head to a new city and is set to be surrounded by a new host of characters, though cameos from old favorites are expected from time to time.

Grammer has reportedly been pushing for a reboot of the beloved series since 2018 and in addition to starring is serving as an executive producer. The writers behind the reboot are Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces).

It has not been confirmed how many episodes are going to make up the inaugural season of the Frasier reboot, though Deadline speculates that there will be 10. There is no information as of yet on when the Frasier reboot may premiere.

Paramount Plus, which officially launched in March 2021 as a new and expanded iteration of CBS All Access, has been growing its slate of original programming. Frasier is set to join a lineup that includes a number of new Star Trek series (Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and more), Yellowstone spinoffs 1883 and the upcoming Tulsa King and 1923, The Good Fight, The Offer and more.

Of course as a Paramount Plus original, anyone who wants to watch the Frasier reboot is going to need to be a subscriber to Paramount Plus, which is available in the US, UK and other international markets. US consumers have multiple subscription options, but either allows for them to watch the Frasier reboot when it premieres.

In the meantime, Paramount Plus also has all 11 seasons of the original Frasier to stream right now. The comedy is also streaming on Peacock and Hulu, FYI.