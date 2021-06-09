Jon Stewart will be Colbert's first in-studio guest on June 14 when 'The Late Show' returns in-person

Prepare yourself to stay up late on Monday night, folks. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is returning to its in-person form on Monday, June 14. And its first in-studio guest will be none other than Jon Stewart.

The reunion is special, of course. Colbert and Stewart worked together on The Daily Show from 1999 until Colbert's departure in 2005 to start The Colbert Report, also on Comedy Central. (Colbert actually was on The Daily Show a couple years before Stewart took over from Craig Kilborn.)

The two also hosted competing political rallies in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 30, 20210. Stewart's was the "Rally to Restore Sanity," while Colbert and his righty persona hosted the "March to Keep Fear Live." The events eventually merged into the "Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear."

In other words, this is gonna be good.

CBS Entertainment announced that the return to the studio on June 14 will feature a fully vaccinated audience. The musical guest will be H.E.R., and there will be a special appearance by comedian, actor and writer Dana Carvey.

The Late Show has been doing things remotely as A Late Show since March 16, 2000, in the early weeks of the global pandemic. Colbert was the first late-nite host to get back on the air by broadcasting from home, first delivering his monologue from his bathtub. In all, some 211 episodes were produced remotely, with 15 of them live.

Stewart also will be returning to television this fall when The Trouble With Jon Stewart premieres on Apple TV+.