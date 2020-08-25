Kate McKinnon's 'Joe Exotic' series lands at NBC, Peacock and USA

NBCUniversal today announced that it's ordered the Joe Exotic (that's a working title) series that will star Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin, the big-cat enthusiast who butted heads with "Joe Exotic" Schreibvogel and nearly lost her life because of it straight to series.

The series will be of a "cross-platform" nature and will appear on NBC, USA, and the new Peacock streaming service. The role of Joe Exotic has yet to be cast.

Joe Exotic — which will be based off the Wondery podcast that followed the sordid affair — will be written and executive produced by Etan Frankel as part of his deal with Universal Content Productions. McKinnon will also executive produce, as will Wondery's Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart.

Here's the gist, from NBCUniversal:

Based on the Wondery Podcast of the same name, Joe Exotic is a limited series based on true events following Carole Baskin (McKinnon), a big cat enthusiast, who learns that when fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit, she sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.

No word on when to expect the new series.