Kim Raver on Teddy's Grey's Anatomy future: 'still stories to be told'

Like her Grey’s Anatomy counterpart Dr. Teddy Altman, Kim Raver is a busy woman. Raver and her husband Manu Boyer are fresh off their roles as executive producers on the new Lifetime movie Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire story, but she told People (opens in new tab) that she sees a future for Teddy on the long-running ABC medical drama after her departure at the end of season 18.

Raver’s Teddy and Kevin McKidd’s Dr. Owen Hunt were last seen fleeing Seattle on a plane, their two kids in tow after Hunt gave pills to veterans to help them take their own lives. Though assisted suicide is legal in Washington, the situation didn’t fit the criteria for it and so is viewed as illegal.

There’s no question the doctors were leaving Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in the rearview mirror, but Raver hedged about whether that was the last time viewers saw Teddy.

“I mean, I hope that’s not the way we’re ending it. There is still a lot to be told with those two,” she said, indicating that Teddy’s future might be more open-ended than it looked.

“But you never know,” she continued. “You have to keep everyone sort of wanting to tune in at the end of September. I just think there are still stories to be told.”

Raver certainly understands how Grey’s Anatomy works, having spent several years (opens in new tab) on the show before leaving in 2012 and returning in 2017. Grey’s Anatomy is like the grand central station of primetime dramas, welcoming new and returning cast members while saying goodbye to others on a regular basis.

In the early days of the show, characters were killed off at an alarming rate. Now, though, even characters who have died are able to return in flashbacks, dreams and coma sequences. Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) time in a COVID-19 coma allowed her to reunite with several beloved characters who had passed on.

For now, Raver is focusing her attention on producing movies with her husband. “I feel like we bring out the best sides in one another. And I just feel so lucky to have his expertise.”

You can catch Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story starring Candace King and Michael Roark on June 18 at 8 pm ET/PT on Lifetime. Grey’s Anatomy will return for season 19 on ABC/Sky TV this fall.