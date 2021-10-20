‘Lamb’ to stream online one-night only on Oct. 26

A24 has a Halloween treat for horror fans, as it will make its latest genre entry, Lamb, available to stream online for one-night only via its A24 Screening Room on Oct. 26. Lamb was released on Oct. 8 in the U.S. and is still currently in theaters. The online screening will only be available to those in the U.S. or Canada.

Lamb stars Noomi Rapace (Prometheus, Sweden’s The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo) and Hilmir Snær Guðnason as a childless couple who discover a mysterious newborn on their farm in Iceland. The unexpected prospect of family life brings them much joy, before ultimately destroying them. The film was directed by Valdimar Jóhannsson, who also co-wrote the script with Sjón.

You can read What to Watch reviewer Matt Donato’s thoughts on Lamb in his full review .

A24 will host the exclusive online screening at 9 p.m. ET on Oct. 26, with interested viewers needing to buy a ticket through the A24 Screening Room . After purchasing the ticket, the film can be watched on a compatible computer, phone or tablet, with the ability to either connect one of these devices to or cast to a TV. The A24 Screening Room can also be accessed through an Apple TV (via the Apple TV App Store) or on a Roku device (available from the Roku Channel Store).

When 9 p.m. ET rolls around on Oct. 26, those with tickets will have four hours to watch the film and any available bonus content included as part of the screening.

This is the second A24 film in the last few months that the company has offered an exclusive online screening for, previously doing so The Green Knight starring Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander and Joel Edgerton; The Green Knight is now available to rent or purchase digitally or as a DVD/Blu-Ray.

There is no information as of yet as when Lamb will become available for digital. It still has multiple upcoming international theatrical release dates, including on Dec. 10 for the U.K.