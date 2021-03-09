Lena Waithe to executive produce new show 'Them' for Amazon Prime Video

There is a new horror anthology series on the way to Amazon Prime Video from executive producer Lena Waithe and Little Marvin, who also serves as a writer for the series. An official teaser trailer for Them was released, along with a premiere date for April 9. Them is part of a limited series that will explore terrors in America, and it’s already been confirmed for a second season. The first season follows a Black family who moves from North Carolina to California.

Them’s first season is set in the 1950s with the official title Them: Covenant. The Emory’s move to an all-white neighborhood in Compton during The Great Migration. The family’s idyllic home becomes ground zero where malevolent forces, next door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them. Covenant will star Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas, Alison Pill, Melody Hurd, Shahadi Wright Joseph, and Ryan Kwanten.

The teaser trailer is void of any dialogue, but the message is clear that something is wrong in Emory's new neighborhood. The series hopes to put a twist on the American dream and how homeownership is a major yardstick of that, especially in the time period in which the first season is set. Them: Covenant writer and executive producer, Little Marvin, found himself then asking, “What happens when that safe space turns on you?” Covenant should shine some light in the nooks and crannies in hopes of revealing some of those unspoken horrors.

Executive producer Lena Waithe has been plenty busy. Along with Them, Waithe also serves as executive producer and writer of the upcoming TBS series Twenties. Her producing credits include the films Step Sisters and Dear White People, which later became a TV series she guest-starred. Waithe won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series, and a GLAAD Media Award, along with an NAACP Image Award Nomination for Netflix’s Master of None episode Thanksgiving that she co-wrote.