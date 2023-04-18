Lewis Capaldi cast Harry Potter star in latest video as he's a 'fan'

Lewis Capaldi has shared that he's always been "a huge fan" of British actor David Bradley after casting him in a new music video.

Along with playing Argus Filch in the Harry Potter movies, David Bradley has also appeared in everything from Game of Thrones and After Life to Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio and Hot Fuzz, but his latest role sees him playing a postman in a small English village in the video for Lewis Capaldi's latest single, "Wish You The Best".

Following its release, Bradley shared the video on social media, writing "Great song, and so chuffed to be in the video", prompting the Glaswegian singer-songwriter to reply with "such an honour to have you involved, have always been such a huge fan!", and David Bradley followed up (opens in new tab)with "Cheers Lewis, that's mutual" online.

The heartwarming video was released at midnight on Thursday, April 13, and has already been streamed over 1.4 million times on YouTube. The story of Capaldi's latest music video is based on that of Greyfriars Bobby, the loyal terrier who continued to return to its master's grave for over a decade after he passed away.

In the video, David Bradley plays a postman called John, who sets out on his rounds with an adorable Cairn Terrier called Willow by his side. Partway through, we see the dog returning to John's grave marker, before being picked up and taken care of by a younger man called Craig (played by Gentleman Jack season 2 star Tom Lewis). Willow eventually passes too, and Craig leaves her collar on the marker.

This new music video comes just a few weeks after Lewis Capaldi won heaps of praise from his fans for his 'heartwarming' feature-length Netflix documentary, Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now.

The all-access doc was filmed between 2020 and 2022 and took us behind the scenes with Lewis as he worked on the follow-up to his hugely successful debut album. In it, the singer opens up about his mental health issues and insecurities as he attempts to produce more music.

Lewis Capaldi's second album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent is set for release on Friday, May 19, 2023. Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.