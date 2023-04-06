Lewis Capaldi fans are all saying the same thing about his 'heartbreaking' Netflix documentary

Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now is a frank and open documentary movie exploring the smash-hit Scottish singer-songwriter's life and creative process during work on his highly-anticipated second album that's now available to stream on Netflix.

Throughout the feature-length project, Lewis reveals the intense pressure that he felt himself under after finding huge success with his 2019 debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.

Determined to do everyone proud and deliver a bigger and better sound for his second album, Lewis' mental well-being deteriorated to the point that he and his whole family paused production on the second album entirely so he could put himself first instead.

In Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now, we hear about the lows he felt during this time, his insecurities and anxieties about his capabilities as a songwriter, and, eventually, see Capaldi pull through to return to making music and improving his life following his diagnosis with Tourette's syndrome which he shared in late 2022. We also hear from his parents and how they help him cope with his mental health when he is struggling.

The Netflix doc only landed on the streaming platform on April 5, but fans have been quick to share just how much they have appreciate this behind-the-scenes look at his life in this film that the singer jokingly described (opens in new tab)as "the most emotional film about an overweight guy since The Whale" on Twitter.

One fan called the doc 'heartbreaking', writing: "Amazing documentary by @LewisCapaldi. Totally heartbreaking to see him suffer. Gotta look after oor boy [sic]."

Another wrote: "Just watched the Netflix documentary on Lewis Capaldi. What a lovely, lovely, lovely lad. He's put himself under so much pressure and suffered because of it. His mum and dad are such good people too. He's got such a good voice. Sorry, I'm gushing - watch it."

A third added: "The Lewis capaldi documentary on Netflix just makes me admire him so much more than what I even thought possible", and there were plenty more viewers who shared the same sentiment.

Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now is now available to stream on Netflix; his second album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, is due for release on Friday, May 19, 2023.

