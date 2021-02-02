'Line of Duty' season 6 "coming soon", says BBC

Line of Duty lead characters Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) and Steve Arnott (Martin Compston), from left to right.

Line of Duty will return to our screens soon, according to the latest announcement from the BBC.

The BBC Press Office tweeted earlier today to let us all know that the hit crime drama will be “coming soon” to both BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The tweet embedded a short clip which had been dubbed to pass on some even better news: we’re being treated to an extra episode in Line of Duty season 6!

The clip is from a tense confrontation between Steve Arnott, one of the lead investigators at the controversial anti-corruption unit AC-12 (played by Martin Compston) and Ted Hastings, his senior officer (played by Adrian Dunbar).

Hastings demands “a hell of a lot more before I can authorise a formal enquiry”, and Compston’s character replies with “how about an extra episode, gaffer?”

This means the next season of Line of Duty will be stretched ever so slightly longer to 7 episodes, rather than the usual short run of 6. You can watch the full clip below:

Listen up, fellas. When the gaffer asks for more, you better deliver. #LineOfDuty returns for Series 6 with an extra episode (7 instead of 6). Coming soon to @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer. pic.twitter.com/6An7jywJI1February 2, 2021

If you’re unfamiliar with Line of Duty, it has been one of the most popular shows in the UK in recent years. According to the BBC’s statistics, Season 5 of Line of Duty averaged around 10.7 million viewers with a 40.1% share (7-day consolidated) on BBC One, making it the most-watched drama on UK television when it initially aired in 2019.

The show follows the trio of Ted Hastings, Steve Arnott and Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) as they work for AC-12 to root out crime within the police force. Previous seasons have seen them lead investigations into high-ranking fellow officers to tackle unlawful shootings, mishandled evidence and relationships with organised crime gangs.

Line of Duty produced by World Productions for the BBC. Over its 5 seasons, it has featured many of the top faces in British television in recent years, including actors such as Keeley Hawes (It’s A Sin, Bodyguard), Stephen Graham (This is England, Boardwalk Empire) and more. Season 6 will feature Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire, Truth Seekers) as a guest lead.