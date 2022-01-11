'Line of Duty' star Adrian Dunbar starts shooting major new cop drama

New ITV drama Ridley has started filming in Lancashire, with Line of Duty legend Adrian Dunbar taking on the title role of retired Detective Inspector Alex Ridley.

The new series, which has now started filming, sees DI Ridley contacted by his former mentee, Acting DI Carol Farman (Bronagh Waugh). She enlists her mentor as a police consultant on a complex and compelling murder case.

According to ITV, Ridley is inspired by real-life retired detectives re-joining police forces in a consultancy role given increasingly over-stretched resources, exploring thought-provoking crime stories in "an original and distinctive way".

Speaking about the series, Adrian Dunbar said: "Ridley has begun shooting and we really couldn’t be off to a better start. Despite the wintry weather, everything from cast and crew right down to the catering is excellent. Bronagh Waugh has stepped into her character’s shoes seamlessly and we have been joined by some great actors with more to come."

Ridley is written and created by Paul Matthew Thompson, one of the lead writers of ITV’s much-loved Vera, and co-created by Hollington Drive's Jonathan Fisher.

Expressing his excitement for the project, Jonathan Fisher added: "It’s a real thrill for filming to be underway with such a top-rate cast starring alongside Adrian Dunbar and led by a superb production team. We can’t wait to share this absorbing new detective series with our audience.”

While we don't have a confirmed release date just yet, the series is being filmed in Lancashire and there'll be four parts in total, each of which are two hours in length. So that's plenty of crime drama to sink your teeth into!

Adrian Dunbar is best known for his iconic role as Ted Hastings in BBC1's Line of Duty, but Ridley creator is keen to see this detective also becoming a much-loved household name.

Paul Matthew Thompson has teased the character ahead of the series launch, saying: "With his maverick idiosyncrasies, a heart on sleeve empathy and a unique approach to solving crime we hope Ridley will soon join the canon of favorite TV detectives."

Ridley is heading to ITV soon. Watch this space! Check out our best ITV dramas guide for more shows to enjoy on the channel.