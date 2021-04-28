'Line of Duty' headed to the U.S. on May 18

The Line of Duty Season 6 US release date has been confirmed by BritBox. Finally, you’ve got the chance to watch the show that everyone in the UK is talking about. Soon you'll all be wondering who H is!

The first episode of Line of Duty will premiere exclusively on BritBox on May 18, 2021.

The Line of Duty US release date sees the show coming to BritBox just a few weeks after it will have ended across the pond on BBC1. In the UK, the first episode of the latest series was the most-watched drama launch since 2013 and had the highest ever overnight rating for an episode of Line of Duty.

The US release date announcement also brings with it the news that BritBox will become the exclusive US home to all future seasons of the hit show!

You can watch the trailer from BritBox below:

For the uninitiated, Line of Duty is an action-packed police thriller filled to the brim with plot twists, intense interrogations scenes, and corrupt coppers. It follows officers Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), DI Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure). They all work at the fictional anti corruption unit AC-12, working to ensure police procedure is followed to the letter of the law!

In Season 6, AC-12 are after their smartest suspect yet. DCI Jo Davidson (Kelly Macdonald) raises suspicions after her strange conduct on a high-profile operation leads to the escape of a career criminal who is a prime suspect in the murder of investigative journalist Gail Vella.

All five previous seasons of Line of Duty are currently available to stream on BritBox.