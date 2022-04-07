Locke & Key's third season will sadly be its last

We've got some bad news for Locke & Key fans: the third season will be the Locke family's final outing on Netflix.

Netflix revealed that the supernatural drama based on Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's IDW comic books would be coming to an end with Locke & Key season 3 on Wednesday, April 6 over on Twitter. (opens in new tab) They shared a statement from the showrunners, Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill, who claimed that three seasons was the "ideal length" of time to tell their version of the Locke family's story.

Their full statement reads: "Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion. As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's incredible story the way we wanted.

"We're keeping the magical keys, though, for our own personal use", they joked.

The tweet also contained some first-look images from the upcoming third season, which you can see below.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of Archive 81's cancellation in March after just one season, and Netflix's revived The Baby-Sitters Club series was canceled after a two-season run.

Locke & Key follows Nina (Darby Stanchfield), Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones) and Bode Locke (Jackson Robert Scott) as they make the move from Seattle to Matheson, Massachusetts following the murder of Nina's husband, Rendell.

The family moves into the Keyhouse, Rendell's ancestral home. There, the three Locke children discover a set of keys with various magical properties hidden within the home and are soon aware that there's a malevolent entity also trying to get its hands on the very same keys.

Although we don't know much about what will happen in the third season just yet, we expect it will see the Lockes battling the resurrected colonial captain, Frederick Gideon. Gideon willingly allowed himself to be possessed by a demon when he discovered the Black Door in the Drowning Caves and was later unleashed from the void by Eden Hawkins in season 2.

In response, the possessed captain threw Eden Hawkins into the well and escaped with the Anywhere Key, so it seems he's bound to cause trouble in the final season.

The first two seasons of Locke & Key are available to stream now on Netflix, and season 3 is slated for release in 2022. Check out our guide to the best Netflix series for even more shows to enjoy.