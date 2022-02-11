'Love Is Blind' fans threaten to 'cancel' their Netflix if Shayne and Natalie get together

Love Is Blind season 2 fans were left fuming at the first episode after Shayne was disrespectful towards Natalie and left her in tears. Now, one particular viewer is threatening to cancel their Netflix subscription if the pair end up together.

The unorthodox show sees hopeful romantics enter soundproof "pods" where they then chat and date other singles without ever seeing them. As the contestants talk to their potential partner through a wall, all they have to go off is their conversation and voice. From there, they can decide to marry them, however, it’s not without its problems and love triangles can soon arise between the singletons.

The show has already had its first intense love triangle pop up in episode one between Shayne, Natalie, and Shaina, with both Natalie and Shaina having formed a connection with Shayne while they have been chatting to him in the pods. So far, Shayne has been telling Natalie that she’s his "number 1", but it seems to be a different story when he’s been talking to Shaina.

Shayne and Shaina’s conversations are strikingly different to his and Natalie’s, with him acting more flirty with Shaina, while having more emotional conversations with Natalie, who has now formed intense romantic feelings for him to the point that she was certain that she was going to spend the rest of her life with him.

However, Shayne made a very awkward blunder when he thought that Natalie was Shaina as they got ready to talk to each other in the pods.

“Who am I talking to?” Shayne questioned from behind the pod wall.

“I don’t know. Take a guess,” Natalie teased.

“No, the…Oh, Shaina. There you go.”

“What?” Natalie asked, before Shayne responded with: “That’s who I was hoping for.”

Shayne was mortified by his mistake after he discovered it was actually Natalie he was talking to and apologised to her.

Natalie was left distraught and watchers were not happy with the way Shayne handled the situation, as he tried to say that Natalie didn’t have the right to be annoyed.

She opened up about her feeling led on by Shayne after their deep conversations and said:

“I was just hurt because I’ve been very clear that I have strong feelings for you and clearly you have feelings for her and that’s fine. But don’t lead me on and just be honest—” but she was soon interrupted by Shayne who refused to accept that he had.

As Natalie tried to resolve the situation, a frustrated Shayne said: “If this little hiccup is, like, that big of a deal, and that changes everything, then maybe this is not what we thought it was, I guess. I’m just done with this whole situation right now. I’m gonna leave. It’s not worth it for me being here anymore.” Shayne left the pod, leaving Natalie crying.

Will they be able to resolve the issue and become a couple? Or will he choose Shaina?

It seems fans are hopeful that they don't end up together after the way he treated her and demanded that Natalie deserves better. One viewer even said that they would delete their Netflix subscription if they ended up getting together...

