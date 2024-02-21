Love Is Blind season 6: which shocking couple calls it quits in week 2?

On February 21, week 2 of Love is Blind season 6 premiered with episodes 7-9. Given what happened in the previous six episodes, we thought the two couples on the brink of calling it quits were Laura and Jeramey and Chelsea and Jimmy.

Laura and Jeramey had the incredibly awkward moment at the beach party with the cast when Jeramey brought up the joke about "bean dip" and AD's body. The cringeworthy conversation snowballed into an argument that we thought would end their relationship, especially when he claimed he wanted to go home.

Then there was Chelsea and Jimmy. Their chemistry reads as nearly non-existent since they met outside of the pods. He seems unable to move past the fact that she doesn't look as much like Megan Fox as she stated (although we can see the resemblance), and she can clearly tell a part of him doesn't seem as into her as she would like.

Brittany and Kenneth, Love Is Blind season 6 (Image credit: Netflix)

However, despite the issues between these pairs, it's Kenneth and Brittany who call it quits. (Although, Laura and Jeramey seem to be on their way to join them based on their explosive argument in episode 9.)

Starting with episode 7, Brittany and Kenneth are on a romantic boat ride in the beautiful blue water. Instead of talking to get to know each other more or sharing lovey-dovey moments, they are pretty much quiet and to themselves. Then they spot dolphins and all of a sudden, Kenneth can't stop talking. The pair then have a conversation about him not being as affectionate as she would like, which prompts her to question if he really likes her or not. He reaffirms with her that he does like her, and they manage to put a bandaid on the issue.

Once Brittany and Kenneth make it back to Charlotte and move into a temporary home courtesy of production, she goes to work to unpack and attempts to hold a conversation with her soon-to-be husband. Unfortunately for her, he's more occupied with his phone, which he wasn't able to use in the pods and while on vacation. As she talks and tries to engage with him, he's minimally responsive as he's scrolling and typing away.

As episode 8 rolls around, Kenneth is giving Brittany a tour of his home and she brings back up the lack of affection aspect, but this time frames it as there being distance between them since returning to North Carolina. He insists nothing is wrong with him and notes he can't be upbeat Kenneth all the time, asking for "grace" for moments when he's not. They also discuss her ability to over-analyze situations, which she admits to doing from time to time.

This all builds up to the relationship-ending conversation. Brittany and Kenneth are discussing how he came home the night before and woke her up at 1 am. He mentions he was getting his hair twisted and grabbing food with his mentor, which he claims he communicated with her in real-time.

This evolves into a conversation about the affection issue and Brittany not feeling like she "desires" Kenneth and "craves" him as she did in the pods. That's all Kenneth needs to hear to say he doesn't want to be in a relationship where things feel forced and desire isn't there. He ends things, claiming there are no hard feelings and walks away while on his phone.

Episodes of Love Is Blind season 6 are available to stream on Netflix.