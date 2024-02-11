Love Island All Stars viewers are beside themselves over the return of THIS challenge

Love Island All Stars fans have had a strong response on Twitter to the latest challenge announced for the show, believing that it could mean two islands have the chance to reunite.

If the producers do not make Callum and mollys heart rate the highest for each other I’ll be upset #LoveIslandFebruary 11, 2024 See more

I mean if they’re gonna bring a challenge back, they could at least bring back the twitter challenge ffs 🤦🏻‍♀️ #LoveIsland #LoveIslandAllStarsFebruary 11, 2024 See more

THE HEART RATE CHALLENGE YEEEEEEEESSSSSSSSSSSSS #loveislandFebruary 11, 2024 See more

I cannot wait to see how Callum and Molly affect each others pulses. #LoveIsland #LoveIslandAllStars #AllStarsFebruary 11, 2024 See more

HEART RATE CHALLENGE CALLUM AND MOLLY THIS IS YOUR TIME TO SHINE #LoveIsland #AllStarsFebruary 11, 2024 See more

CALLUM AND MOLLY REDEMPTION YES YES YES #LoveIslandFebruary 11, 2024 See more

It's clear that the viewers are here for Molly and Callum!

Other viewers commented that it was Callum that they were most excited to see showing some dance moves.

Excited for Callum’s sexy dance tomorrow but besides that, I hate these challenges…🙄 #LoveIslandFebruary 11, 2024 See more

"it's back" why did i think it was casa amor 😂 #Loveisland #LoveIslandAllStarsFebruary 11, 2024 See more

No seriously HOW were Sophie and Josh in the bottom 3?? They’re the only proper couple, they’ve been together since the day they met, they’re the closest thing to genuine this series has got #LoveIsland #LoveIslandAllStarsFebruary 11, 2024 See more

We need a serious girl bombshell now #LoveIsland #AllStars pic.twitter.com/fJDO2fn9C8February 11, 2024 See more

Stayed up to watch Love Island in hope that Gee & Tobes would have been booted off but nah. Sorry, but I’m livid. How?! HOW did they not get the lowest votes??!! I’m calling fix #Loveisland #LoveIslandAllStarsFebruary 11, 2024 See more

Love Island All Stars continues tomorrow night at 9pm on ITV.