Love Island viewers are ALL saying the same thing about SHOCK dumping before the final

Love Island fans waved goodbye to one of the biggest characters on the show last night, with reality star Joey Essex and his partner on the show, Jessy Potts.

In last night's shocking episode of Love Island UK (which aired Sunday 28th July) former contestants made a return to the villa before they and the current islanders voted for the 'least compatible couple'.

Joey and Jessy came in last place and were asked to leave the villa immediately. The reality star said of the experience, "It feels good to be leaving, I feel like I had an amazing run in there, went through the full cycle of emotions you get in the villa, and if you have to leave, you might as well go out with a bang… It’s my birthday on Monday so feels like I’m going out at a good time."

But Love Island viewers have commented that the dumping was an 'obvious' move from producers, with some saying the return of former islanders was a 'way to get them out'.

'Can we talk about how OBVIOUS it was that Joey and Jessy were gonna get dumped? And Miss Samantha over here SHAKING like she’d been in a relationship with Joey and had history? Please, madam, you are a fan,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

While another said, 'Obvious that it was a way to get joey out! Samantha and Sam and Grace and Reuben all have grudges. Mimi should have gone as she lied!'

And a third wrote, 'Not being funny but POP OFF #Samantha #loveisland Joey hasn't handled his situations well and it's biting him now and he deserves it. Also #Munveer got done dirty he's clearly one of the hottest guys?'

And another commented, 'Omar, Ronnie, Samantha and Patsy all ATE UP with their votes last night tbh, love how Ronnie called out Sean’s obsession with Josh and Mimi he really is a ride or die for Mimi period!'

But not everyone was condeming Joey, with another writing, 'Say what you want about joey Essex but he carried this whole season tbf it would of been boring without him and Samantha hun it giving can’t get over the situation.'

But another argued, 'The way Joey spoke to Samantha is soo disgusting…I’m happy his a** got dumped from the island'

Another commented, 'Thought yesterdays dumping was savage. the dumped islanders had an agenda to get @JoeyEssex and Jesy out of there.

'The correct couple with ZERO compatibility is Mimi and Josh. They dont even kiss! Samantha get over it. You’re a grown woman, not a 20 something brat.'

While another commented, 'I’m no Joey fan but there wasn’t much of a spark between him and Samantha she was doing up fan-girling tbh. The man barely kissed her. Total difference between the [fire emoi] he had with Grace and the little spark he has with Jessy.'

Love Island The Live Final airs on Monday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.