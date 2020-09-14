'Lovecraft Country's Jonathan Majors will join the MCU in the next 'Ant-Man'

After crushing it in Da 5 Bloods and a constantly exceptional performance in HBO's Lovecraft Country, Jonathan Majors will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Ant-Man film.

While Disney and Marvel both withheld comment, Deadline reports that sources close to the project say that he'll likely be taking on the supervillain role of Kang the Conquerer.

Comic readers may note that Kang is an odd addition to an Ant-Man film, (the villain usually takes on the likes of Thor, Spider-Man and occasionally The Avengers as a whole) but this wouldn't be the first time the MCU has shaken things up with their villains or their plot as a whole.

Due to the pandemic, the MCU has put most of its upcoming phase on hold. There's also the question of Black Widow's release date (currently November 6th) and when we'll see their properties able to move forward again. Because of these delays, there haven't been a whole lot of public conversations about the upcoming third Ant-Man property. However, we do know that Peyton Reed will return to direct, Jeff Loveness is penning the script and that Kevin Feige will produce as he always has.