Ludwig fans are ALL saying the same thing about the David Mitchell detective series

BBC's Ludwig has gone down a storm with fans who say they have already 'binged' the first season and it's 'one of the best shows that's been released on the BBC for a very long time'.

The David Mitchell comedy-drama focuses on loner Ludwig, who avoids public life until his brother's disappearance spurs him into action. The quirky detective show has been very well received, with fans taking to social media to ask for a second series of Ludwig.

'#Ludwig #BBC this is one of the best shows that has been released in a very long time. is entertaining and intriguing in the role. Second season please,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

While another said, 'Enjoying Ludwig a lot more than most BBC dramas. I am a sucker for detective stories with neurodivergent heroes, David Mitchell and Beethoven nuts, and this is unexpected fun.'

Meanwhile another said, 'Bloody hell. Binged watched Ludwig - absolutely brilliant show!! Superb, twisty stories and the cast were outstanding! BBC player - go watch. Highly recommended! There better be a series 2!'

And it looks like fans could be in luck, with a TV source telling The Mirror a second season of Ludwig is likely on its way.

The source said, "There have been a lot of noises about a second series and I would be absolutely gobsmacked if it didn’t come back. Everyone involved at the BBC is delighted with how well the show has done.

"It’s given them the perfect detective drama, a fresh take on a classic genre. The ratings have been through the roof and all the episodes have been in the Top 10 on BBC iPlayer since the show launched two weeks ago."

TV star Les Dennis has also given his seal of approval and hope for a second season of Ludwig, writing on social media platform X, 'Just finished Ludwig on @BBCOne.

'Congratulations @RealDMitchellI didn’t want it to end. Can’t wait for series 2. Worked with Dot. She was great as was the whole cast. Sorry if there’s double negatives.'

Watch this space!

You can watch the first season of Ludwig on BBC iPlayer now.