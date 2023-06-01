Manifest season 4 part 2 first nine minutes revealed: 'keep those tissues close'

Thanks a lot, Netflix. All it took was the first nine minutes of Manifest season 4 part 2 to get fans emotional about the final episodes of the beloved series. The streamer released the preview on Tudum a day ahead of the June 2 premiere date, and if those nine minutes are any indication, we need to be ready for some major turbulence.

The extended preview helps catch everyone up to what's happening in the new batch of episodes. It looks like things have been rough for everyone.

There's a man watching a news story about the fissure event that killed more than 700 people. It has been eight months since the horrific event, which has been linked to Flight 828 passengers. As he watches, an explosion rings out over his shoulder. He runs out into the woods, calling 911 as he goes, but before he arrives he's intercepted by men in combat gear. He's relieved, thinking it's the police, but they shoot and kill him.

Cal (Ty Doran) wakes from a nightmare, covered in sweat. Was he dreaming about what just happened to the man, or was it something else? Regardless, his dragon scar is glowing and that is never a good thing. Olive (Luna Blaise) and Eden (Brianna and Gianna Riccio) are preparing for a visit to see their dad, Ben (Josh Dallas), who is locked up in an 828 detention facility with his sister Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) and other 828 passengers.

When Luna and Eden arrive they have a joyous reunion with their father behind the glass. We see other passengers meeting with their loved ones. It's a tragic situation, made even more heartrending when young Eden cries that she wants her father as the visit comes to an end. Before she leaves, Olive tells her father Gabriel (aka Cal) is in good health and that he's "glowing," giving Ben a head's up that something's happening.

Fans were quick to watch the extended preview and weigh in on social media. "Keep those tissues close," the official Manifest Twitter account warned a fan who was already emotional about the show coming to an end.

Keep those tissues close

I didn't expect to cry in the first 9 minutes! So heart wrenching already! Can't wait for tomorrow!!

so if im already sobbing to the point where i can't breathe watching the first nine minutes how am i supposed to watch it all? saying goodbye is putting me in physical pain.

Manifest season 4 part 2 premieres June 2 on Netflix.