Married at First Sight season 12 is finally available to watch in UK

Married at First Sight season 12 has arrived in the UK after a long wait.
Married at First Sight Australia season 12 is finally coming to the UK, weeks after the first episodes of the season aired in Australia.
The new series, which lands on E4 on Monday, March 3 at 9pm, promises to be as brilliant and bonkers as ever as John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla return with a new group of singletons ready to walk down the aisle with strangers.
The Australian version of the reality show is very similar to the one based in the UK, and once again we will see experts pairing up contestants with a husband or wife, and as always in the show, the first time they meet their new spouse is on their wedding day as they walk down the aisle.
The new series will also see the newlyweds head off on honeymoon so they can get to know one another, before moving in together and meeting one another's families. As always with the series, they will also have dinner parties with other married couples and get expert advice on their marriages.
But who will make it to the end of the series without falling out? And will any of our new couples decide if they want to commit to their marriage in the real world once the season is over?
After landing in Australia on January 27 on the Nine channel, season 12 of Married at First Sight Australia will arrive next week in the UK, airing weekly from Monday to Thursday.
If you need to catch up on past seasons before then, E4 has got you covered with last year's series on the streaming sight now, ready to binge.
There is bad news for MAFS fans in the US, however, because there are currently no plans for the new series to be aired in the US.
