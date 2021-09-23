'Married At First Sight UK' fans cringe as Morag has 'awkward' meeting with Luke's parents

Married At First Sight UK fans were left cringing at last night’s episode (Wednesday 22 September) when Morag met up with Luke’s parents for the first time since their wedding day.

In last night’s episode the couples were tasked with the homestays, where they would stay at their spouse’s home. Morag went to Luke’s house in Pontyclun, Wales, where Luke’s parents came to visit.

Since their last meeting was on their wedding day, the parents haven't had a clue about how Morag and Luke were getting on with their relationship, so it was a good opportunity for them to talk about their journey so far. And it sure has been an eventful one for the couple, with Luke declaring his love for Morag, but she does not yet feel the same way.

Morag was nervous to tell his parents about their differing feelings, but when she began explaining to his parents about how she wasn’t impressed with Luke’s fashion sense and that she tried to make him get a new wardrobe, viewers were left feeling awkward.

She revealed: "I took him shopping, and honestly, no offence, but, like, you didn't care, your clothes didn't fit you properly, they were hanging off you, and I wanted to find your body and he was hiding it under all these baggy clothes."

Luke’s mum looked concerned at this fact and said, “But you can’t lose who you are,” but Luke was adamant that he “will always be my own man,” and that Morag has had a positive impact on him.

When it came to Morag revealing the truth about her not loving Luke back the same way he does, Luke’s mother was crushed by the revelation as she revealed, “To hear Luke give his heart out and not have it back, yeah, it stings a little, he’s my boy. Why doesn’t she love him? Seriously?”

Luke then made another shocking announcement as he told them that he no longer wants kids.

On their wedding day, Morag admitted that she didn’t want children, whereas Luke did.

Luke’s mother was shocked and disappointed by this bombshell, saying, “Your priority when you went in was marriage, and you want kids,” and Luke’s mum later confessed that at this point in time, she wasn’t convinced that Morag and Luke will have a future.

Luke’s mum was keen to speak to Luke in private about his decision and questioned why he had changed his mind.

She feared that Luke was just making this change to make Morag happy, rather than himself, but he reassured her that he’s found exactly what he’s been looking for with Morag and did not want kids at this moment in time.

Fans took to Twitter to express their awkwardness as the scenes unfolded…

As the homestays continue in tonight’s episode, friends and family express their doubts, but one couple is pushed to breaking point. And Partner Swap leaves some couples re-assessing their relationships.

