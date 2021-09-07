‘Married At First Sight' UK fans in stitches as the groom mistakes the bridesmaid for his future wife

Married at First Sight UK groom Adam made an embarrassing blunder last night.

Married At First Sight UK viewers were in fits of laughter in last night’s episode as Adam mistook the bridesmaid for his bride-to-be, Tayah.

The most recent episode saw the final two couples get married. 28-year-old model, Alexis tied the knot with 27-year-old personal trainer, Jordon and 26-year-old electrician, Adam married 25-year-old estate agent, Tayah.

Tayah was searching for someone she could fulfill her dream of having kids with and Adam wanted his ‘PIC’ (partner in crime) to be kind and genuine.

When relationship expert, Paul asked Tayah about her parents' thoughts on the whole process, she revealed that her dad was not hugely thrilled and her mum was uneasy about her daughter’s decision to marry a complete stranger.

She then went on to explain that her dad is not going to the wedding and she was hopeful that her mum would turn up to the event due to how close they were.

Luckily, her mum did turn up at the wedding and greeted Adam’s parents. As Adam nervously waited for his wife-to-be, he turned around as he heard footsteps walking up the aisle.

Adam looked embarrassed after mistaking the bridesmaid for his bride. (Image credit: E4)

As Tayah’s bridesmaid smiled at him, he made a hilarious and awkward mishap as he thought she was his bride. He beamed at her, and appeared to be astounded by her looks, saying, “Wow! Hi nice to meet you.”

But, he was left feeling embarrassed as she went and sat down with the rest of the wedding guests.

Adam looked rather awkward as his dad pointed out, “That’s the bridesmaid, Adam,” which made both of his parents chuckle.

Soon, his awkwardness eased as he was completely bowled over by his actual bride, Tayah, as he said, “Wow. You’re absolutely stunning.”

Fans were laughing on Twitter at Adam’s awkward mistake...

Married At First Sight UK airs Monday to Thursday evenings on E4 at 9pm.