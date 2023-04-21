Mary Poppins legend Dick Van Dyke lands HUGE soap role

Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang legend, Dick Van Dyke, has pretty much done it all in his amazing career, but now he has ticked one more thing off... appearing in a soap!

The 97-year-old Hollywood star, who recently proved he doesn't intend on slowing down any time soon after wowing The Masked Singer US season 9 fans by being unmasked as Gnome, has joined the cast of Days Of Our Lives in a guest role.

After appearing in TV, film and theatre throughout his career, Dick will make his soap debut as a man with amnesia in an episode of the daytime drama, set to air in the fall.

Days of Our Lives, which left NBC after almost six decades last year and moved to its new home on Peacock, is set in Salem and follows the lives of families including the Carvers, Hortons, Bradys and DiMeras.

Dick Van Dyke was recently unmasked as Gnome on The Masked Singer season 9. (Image credit: Michael Becker/FOX)

Dick, who will play a character called John Black and star opposite Drake Hogestyn, told Access Hollywood: "Drake and I went to the same gym together. I used to kid him, 'Say don’t you ever have any parts for old people? Come on, give me a part!' And he took me seriously. He got me a part!"

The star went on to reveal that this role will be one with a difference, as he is used to playing comedy instead of drama... "I have played old men before, but comedy old men. First time I ever just played my 97-year-old self."

Days Of Our Lives debuted in 1965 and quickly became one of the leading daytime dramas. The number of soap operas has dwindled steadily over the years, leaving ABC with General Hospital and CBS with The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful.

Days Of Our Lives streams daily on Peacock in the US.