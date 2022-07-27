Martin Henderson teases Virgin River season 5 is the 'best season yet'

*this article contains spoilers for Virgin River season 4*

Virgin River star Martin Henderson has claimed that the forthcoming series is the "best season yet".

Although it's only been a week since Virgin River season 4 hit Netflix, the crew is already hard at work on the fifth season. Speaking to Glamour (opens in new tab), Martin Henderson has revealed his feelings about the fifth installment after filming his first two scenes of season 5. Henderson said: "Season five's great, by the way. It's the best season yet. I'm amazing in it."

He went on to address what we could expect to see in the new season. Whilst he didn't specifically say whether we would be seeing Jack and Mel's wedding or the birth of their baby, Henderson did tease that there is plenty of stuff on the way that's bound to please Virgin River fans.

"The baby stuff gets really interesting", he said, "Obviously, I'm speaking without having read any of those actual scripts, but we've got some really nice... a lot of stuff gets wrapped up and there's a whole bunch of new beginnings, new storylines. I can't give too much away. I know someone might move away. Someone might leave."

Martin Henderson also shared his thoughts on what he thinks will happen to Mel and Jack now that they are engaged; even though they are going to face some fresh challenges in the new season, he thinks the pair are only going to grow stronger together. "Some of the stuff they're going to go through is really going to cement their bond. A lot of season 4 was stuff pushing them away, like Jack's drinking. I don't think there was true doubt about the relationship, but there were definitely some questions and bumps that were making their union kind of rocky. Hopefully that big proposal put an end to that.

"What I'm hoping in season 5 is actually seeing them get closer together through adversity rather than being pushed apart, because I actually think the audiences love that. You've got to have some bumps, but seeing them mature and deepen their love is going to be nice."

All four seasons of Virgin River are available to stream right now on Netflix.