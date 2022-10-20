Martin Lewis makes dig at BBC as he explains why he's on ITV

Martin Lewis has made a dig at the BBC amid reports of the huge viewership for the Martin Lewis Money Show Live, which has just returned for a new series on ITV this week.

Series 12 of consumer expert Martin Lewis's advice show began on Tuesday, October 18. The following day, Lewis tweeted out his thanks to everyone who tuned in. "Thanks v much to all who watched the @itvMLshow live last night. Ridiculous ratings, 3.3m and a 20.4% share of audience, incredible (& likely a sign of the times) up against the ratings juggernaut that is bake off."

"Welll done to the brilliant show team", he added. One of Lewis's nearly two million followers replied, asking "why are you not on BBC, then we would have 60 mins of you rather than just 45 ish".

In response, Lewis commented: "Because ITV have chosen to invest in the show, and supported it and thus consumer journalism within prime time for a decade, (during which time BBC1 relegated watchdog to a concession within another programme)."

His comments refer to the long-running BBC consumer show, Watchdog, which aired on BBC One from 1985 to 2019. In 2020, the show was axed after more than 1000 episodes; it was later folded into a segment that aired during The One Show, with presenters Matt Allwright and Nikki Fox remaining on hand.

When Martin Lewis was one of many who shared their disappointment about the BBC's decision to axe Watchdog. He tweeted: "Sad to hear Watchdog is being culled as a standalone programme (and developed instead by the One Show). Campaigning consumer journalism must remain a core public service."

His most recent comments come just days after Martin Lewis scooped the TV Expert category at the 2022 National Television Awards. During his acceptance speech, he revealed just how surprised he was to be walking away as a winner, stating: "When you're up against an international treasure like David Attenborough you don't normally expect to win, I'm quite shocked. Whoever said we've had enough of experts, no we haven't, we need them more than ever right now."

