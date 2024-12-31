Michelle Buteau makes history with her new stand-up special on Netflix, out today

For any comedian, getting a stand-up special on Netflix is already a very big deal. But with her latest comedy special Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall — debuting today, December 31, on Netflix — the titular comic is making the occasion even more momentous by making history as the first female comedian to record a live special at the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

In her second hourlong comedy special for the streamer, after 2021's Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia, the Survival of the Thickest star talks about going viral, raising twins (she shares two children with husband, Dutch photographer Gijs van der Most) and the lows of getting high.

As she navigates topics from marriage to motherhood to marijuana, Buteau makes a point to assure audiences both in theater and at home that she wants them to feel “safe” and “entertained” through her comedy. At one point during her Netflix set, the Babes actress uses her platform to criticize comedian Dave Chappelle, who has become known for his homophobic and transphobic rhetoric in recent years.

“I can’t believe somebody would make millions and millions of dollars for making people feel unsafe. That is so wild to me, truly,” Buteau says in the new special. “I’m manifesting this sh** tonight. This is a Radio City Music Hall takeover, and I’m gonna tell everybody I wanna make millions and millions of dollars for making people feel safe, seen, secure, heard and entertained.”

Buteau's comedy special is the latest in Netflix's ever-growing comedy slate: 2024 saw the release of nearly 40 stand-up specials including Ali Wong: Single Lady, Ronny Chieng: Love to Hate It, Hasan Minhaj: Off with His Head and Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special.

Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall before tuning into the comedy special today on Netflix.