Mike Tyson reacts as Netflix quietly releases Battle of the Baddest, the story of the Ngannou/Fury fight

Netflix has quietly released Battle of the Baddest, a major new documentary about the controversial Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight.

The documentary gives a behind-the-scenes look at the contest which nearly saw one of the biggest upsets in sporting history. Indeed, Mike Tyson in the documentary comments it would have been the biggest upset in the history of sport. "Not just boxing, sport".

Ex-UFC fighter Francis Ngannou was given little chance of beating WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in the 2023 clash in Saudi Arabia. Hardly surprising as it was his first professional boxing match.

But Ngannou knocked Fury to the floor, leading to the prospect of a major upset. However, Fury controversially went on to win in a split decision victory.

Now, the Netflix documentary promises to tell the inside story of the fight. Mike Tyson, who trained Ngannou for the contest, tweeted: "Battle of the Baddest documentary is now available on Netflix. See the backstory of Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury getting ready for the biggest heavyweight clash of 2023."

"Battle of the Baddest documentary is now available on Netflix. See the backstory of @francis_ngannou and @Tyson_Fury getting ready for the biggest heavyweight clash of 2023." pic.twitter.com/SGfTkrUWd4February 29, 2024 See more

Setting up the one-hour documentary, the makers say: "From the buildup through fight night, this all-access doc chronicles the boxing showdown between WBC champion Tyson Fury and MMA legend Francis Ngannou."

The documentary atmospherically opens on the night of the fight, declaring that the bout will "determine who is the baddest man on the planet".

The boxers speak at a press conference before the big fight (Image credit: Getty Images)

All the main people involved in the fight give interviews, including Mike Tyson. The documentary reveals how the fight came together. Promoter Frank Warren says: "Who is the baddest man on the planet? We’re going to find out who it is."

The documentary ends with the controversial split decision, with one judge scoring it 95-94 for Ngannou, while the other two judges scored it 96-93 and 95-94 to Fury. Now, everyone is wondering if we will see a Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou rematch...

Battle of the Baddest is available now on Netflix.